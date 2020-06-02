See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD

Optometry
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD

Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Alvarez works at Sun Eye Care PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sun Eye Care PA
    6336 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 772-0777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2020
    I went in 5/21/20 because I was having problems seeing out of my right eye, although I knew it was probably going to be more than just needing eyeglasses I figured this was a good place to start. Turns out I had a cortical cataract. The level of care, service and cleanliness were above my expectations. I scheduled my appointment back in April during the time when the Covid-19 pandemic concerns were still at it’s peak, Rachel was very understanding and extremely friendly. During my visit Angelica was very knowledgeable and helpful, once Dr Alvarez came in she was amazing!!! I am extremely satisfied with Dr Alvarez and will always recommend her to all my friends and family. A huge thank you for keeping me at ease and the level of care you provided me!
    Bea Avalos — Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD
    About Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD

    • Optometry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568564888
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

