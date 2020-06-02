Overview of Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD

Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Alvarez works at Sun Eye Care PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.