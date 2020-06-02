Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilia Alvarez, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
Sun Eye Care PA6336 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 772-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I went in 5/21/20 because I was having problems seeing out of my right eye, although I knew it was probably going to be more than just needing eyeglasses I figured this was a good place to start. Turns out I had a cortical cataract. The level of care, service and cleanliness were above my expectations. I scheduled my appointment back in April during the time when the Covid-19 pandemic concerns were still at it’s peak, Rachel was very understanding and extremely friendly. During my visit Angelica was very knowledgeable and helpful, once Dr Alvarez came in she was amazing!!! I am extremely satisfied with Dr Alvarez and will always recommend her to all my friends and family. A huge thank you for keeping me at ease and the level of care you provided me!
- Optometry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568564888
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.