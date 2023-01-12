Liliam Palacios has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Liliam Palacios
Offers telehealth
Overview of Liliam Palacios
Liliam Palacios is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Liliam Palacios works at
Liliam Palacios' Office Locations
-
1
MD of South Florida9045 SW 87th Ct, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-7715
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Liliam Palacios?
I have been taken care by Wonderful, Amazing, Caring, and Professional Liliam Palacios for a few years now. I see her about twice a year for my Medical Follow-Ups. I completely trust whatever Liliam Palacios directions are. She always has my Wellbeing and Best Health Interests when she recommends a new treatment, prescription, or procedure. I am Blessed to have Liliam Palacios as my Care Provider, and I hope to stay with her for a long, long, time. If you have been looking for a Care Provider that really cares about your Wellbeing, look no further and book your appointment to see Liliam Palacios ASAP!!!
About Liliam Palacios
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851843593
Frequently Asked Questions
Liliam Palacios accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Liliam Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Liliam Palacios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liliam Palacios.
