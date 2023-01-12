See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Liliam Palacios

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Liliam Palacios

Liliam Palacios is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Liliam Palacios works at MD OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Liliam Palacios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD of South Florida
    9045 SW 87th Ct, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-7715
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Jan 12, 2023
    I have been taken care by Wonderful, Amazing, Caring, and Professional Liliam Palacios for a few years now. I see her about twice a year for my Medical Follow-Ups. I completely trust whatever Liliam Palacios directions are. She always has my Wellbeing and Best Health Interests when she recommends a new treatment, prescription, or procedure. I am Blessed to have Liliam Palacios as my Care Provider, and I hope to stay with her for a long, long, time. If you have been looking for a Care Provider that really cares about your Wellbeing, look no further and book your appointment to see Liliam Palacios ASAP!!!
    Jose Miguel Argibay — Jan 12, 2023
    About Liliam Palacios

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851843593
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Liliam Palacios has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Liliam Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Liliam Palacios works at MD OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Liliam Palacios’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Liliam Palacios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liliam Palacios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liliam Palacios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liliam Palacios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

