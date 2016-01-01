Liliana Pitu, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liliana Pitu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Liliana Pitu, AGNP
Overview of Liliana Pitu, AGNP
Liliana Pitu, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Liliana Pitu works at
Liliana Pitu's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Diabetes Management - Winston-Salem1400 Westgate Center Dr Ste 130, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7939
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Liliana Pitu?
About Liliana Pitu, AGNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1942779475
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Liliana Pitu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Liliana Pitu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Liliana Pitu works at
Liliana Pitu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Liliana Pitu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liliana Pitu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liliana Pitu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.