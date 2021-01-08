Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
Liliana Wolf, Ph.D., LMHC1450 Madruga Ave Ste 306B, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 663-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liliana Wolf is a well-experienced psychotherapist who is extremely caring and loves to help her patients. She helps you connect with your inner emotions and recognize where they are coming from. The couples therapy is not easy - but well worth the time. Both partners need to dig deep into their emotions, make the effort to do the exercises and work on their relationship. Dr. Wolf lets you discover a different way of viewing things so that you can move forward and engage emotionally in a more meaningful way with your partner. Thanks Dr. Wolf!
About Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1659597425
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, Dept. Psychiatry-Center For Family Studies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
