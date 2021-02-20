Dr. Avetyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilit Avetyan, DC
Overview
Dr. Lilit Avetyan, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Avetyan works at
Locations
-
1
Angeles Comprehensive Community Clinic Inc.3920 Eagle Rock Blvd Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90065 Directions (323) 255-5225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avetyan?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Avetyan every week for 2 years. I have mild scoliosis, so I’ve had lower back pain for as long as I can remember. Since coming to her regularly, I have noticed a significant improvement in my back pain. I pretty much never feel pain any more. She is extremely knowledgeable and takes the time to explain what she is adjusting and why. She is also very warm and friendly. A great doctor to visit!
About Dr. Lilit Avetyan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1275053423
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avetyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avetyan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avetyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avetyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avetyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avetyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.