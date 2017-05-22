Liliya Bilan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liliya Bilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Liliya Bilan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Liliya Bilan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk Medical School|Medex Northwest University Of Washington, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Liliya Bilan is one of the most knowledgable and helpful medical providers that I have ever been to. She was very attentive, knew exactly what was going on with me, and went out of her way make me feel taken care of. I had to schedule my appointment weeks ahead of time, but the wait was worth it.
About Liliya Bilan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- Female
- 1730132713
Education & Certifications
- Ivano-Frankivsk Medical School|Medex Northwest University Of Washington, Seattle, Wa
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Liliya Bilan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Liliya Bilan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Liliya Bilan using Healthline FindCare.
Liliya Bilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Liliya Bilan speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
8 patients have reviewed Liliya Bilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liliya Bilan.
