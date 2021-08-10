Lillian Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lillian Chang, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Lillian Chang, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Covina, CA.
Lillian Chang works at
A Whole New You Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc150 N Grand Ave Ste 212, West Covina, CA 91791 Directions (951) 264-5496
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Lillian for awhile and it has been great. She truly cares about her clients and always tries to accommodate busy schedules. She never cancels appointments and is punctual. Communications is overall great. Lillian has a sense of humor which makes sessions enjoyable. She is very honest which appreciate . I look forward to our weekly discussions where I can discuss anything that is bothering me or has occurred throughout the week. I find it helpful to come to sessions prepare of what I want to discuss so I can hit each point.
About Lillian Chang, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Mandarin
- 1174653539
Lillian Chang speaks Mandarin.
