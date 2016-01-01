Lillian Lastra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lillian Lastra, ARNP
Overview of Lillian Lastra, ARNP
Lillian Lastra, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Lillian Lastra works at
Lillian Lastra's Office Locations
-
1
Rey Medical and Pain Centers LLC8967 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (855) 226-6633
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lillian Lastra?
About Lillian Lastra, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629584065
Frequently Asked Questions
Lillian Lastra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lillian Lastra works at
Lillian Lastra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lillian Lastra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lillian Lastra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lillian Lastra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.