See All Family Doctors in Milton, WA
Lilly Galanesi, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lilly Galanesi, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lilly Galanesi, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milton, WA. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Lilly Galanesi works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton in Milton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton
    2748 Milton Way Ste 202, Milton, WA 98354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Diabetes
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lilly Galanesi?

    Aug 23, 2016
    Dr. Galanesi is my primary care physician and she is amazing. I have never met a more thorough doctor. We discussed my medical concerns and conditions for much longer than I was scheduled for. She was very patient, an amazing listener, and friendly. She was uncomfortable managing my prophylactic HIV medication so she expedited a referral, in addition to two other referrals she wrote. I hope to see Dr. Galanesi for a long time and would strongly recommend her to anyone.
    Edgewood, WA — Aug 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lilly Galanesi, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lilly Galanesi, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lilly Galanesi to family and friends

    Lilly Galanesi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lilly Galanesi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lilly Galanesi, ARNP.

    About Lilly Galanesi, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1487059200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lilly Galanesi, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lilly Galanesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lilly Galanesi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lilly Galanesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lilly Galanesi works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton in Milton, WA. View the full address on Lilly Galanesi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lilly Galanesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lilly Galanesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lilly Galanesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lilly Galanesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.