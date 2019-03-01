Lina Rappoport, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lina Rappoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lina Rappoport, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lina Rappoport, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sunnyvale, CA.
Lina Rappoport works at
Locations
-
1
Lina Rappoport, MA, LMFT877 W Fremont Ave Ste K6, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 681-9449
-
2
Counseling Services4546 El Camino Real Ste 234, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (408) 681-9449
-
3
Color Wheel Counseling900 N San Antonio Rd Ste 108, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (408) 507-5440
-
4
Counseling Services61 Renato Ct Ste 3A, Redwood City, CA 94061 Directions (408) 681-9449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Lena is"Fantastic" !!! She is really there to help you....Lena goes the extra mile to investigate my problem(s) with solutions !!! Lena You Are Heaven Sent !!!!
About Lina Rappoport, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Russian
- 1821418955
Frequently Asked Questions
Lina Rappoport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lina Rappoport accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lina Rappoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lina Rappoport speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Lina Rappoport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lina Rappoport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lina Rappoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lina Rappoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.