Lina Rosin

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lina Rosin

Lina Rosin is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Lina Rosin works at Codac Health Recovery & Wellness Inc. in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Lina Rosin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Codac Health Recovery & Wellness Inc.
    3100 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 327-4505
  2. 2
    Lina A Rosin, MSN, NP, PLLC
    5920 E Pima St Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 392-8553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2020
I met with Lina for the first time and I enjoyed going over my history with her. She seemed genuinely interested in my background, family history and other medical issues I currently have, not related to mental health. After her her evaluation of me, together we came up with a plan for my future mental health. Thank you, Lina Rosin, NP
Karen Scott-Fish
    About Lina Rosin

    Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English, Russian
    NPI Number
    1780605568
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lina Rosin is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lina Rosin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lina Rosin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lina Rosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lina Rosin works at Codac Health Recovery & Wellness Inc. in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Lina Rosin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Lina Rosin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lina Rosin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lina Rosin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lina Rosin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.