Lina Rosin
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lina Rosin
Lina Rosin is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Lina Rosin works at
Lina Rosin's Office Locations
Codac Health Recovery & Wellness Inc.3100 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 327-4505
Lina A Rosin, MSN, NP, PLLC5920 E Pima St Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 392-8553
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
I met with Lina for the first time and I enjoyed going over my history with her. She seemed genuinely interested in my background, family history and other medical issues I currently have, not related to mental health. After her her evaluation of me, together we came up with a plan for my future mental health. Thank you, Lina Rosin, NP
About Lina Rosin
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Russian
- 1780605568
