Lina Zapata Samarel, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lina Zapata Samarel, ARNP

Lina Zapata Samarel, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Lina Zapata Samarel works at Sherbondy Psychiatric Services in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lina Zapata Samarel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sherbondy Psychiatric Services
    225 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 987-9747
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lina Zapata Samarel, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699216127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

