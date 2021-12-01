Dr. Linaflor Hernandeztumaneng, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandeztumaneng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linaflor Hernandeztumaneng, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linaflor Hernandeztumaneng, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Hernandeztumaneng works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Digestive Specialists5651 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 443-4299Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Digestive Specialists1417 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 Directions (727) 443-4299
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandeztumaneng?
Dr. Hernandez is very personable and knowledgeable. She takes time to patiently answer all of your questions and she has a great sense of humor as well. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Linaflor Hernandeztumaneng, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376978478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandeztumaneng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandeztumaneng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandeztumaneng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandeztumaneng works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandeztumaneng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandeztumaneng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandeztumaneng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandeztumaneng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.