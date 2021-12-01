See All Nurse Practitioners in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Linaflor Hernandeztumaneng, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linaflor Hernandeztumaneng, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL. 

Dr. Hernandeztumaneng works at Florida Digestive Specialists in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Digestive Specialists
    5651 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 443-4299
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Florida Digestive Specialists
    1417 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 443-4299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Digestive Disorders
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Digestive Disorders
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
