Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
14 years of experience

Overview of Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP

Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, California.

Lincy Maliyekkal works at John McGrath, NP- GMA Healthcare Providers, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lincy Maliyekkal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Office
    500 Old River Rd Ste 155, Bakersfield, CA 93311
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Photo: Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP
    About Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518259480
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California State University, Bakersfield, California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lincy Maliyekkal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lincy Maliyekkal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lincy Maliyekkal works at John McGrath, NP- GMA Healthcare Providers, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Lincy Maliyekkal’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lincy Maliyekkal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lincy Maliyekkal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lincy Maliyekkal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lincy Maliyekkal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

