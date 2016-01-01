See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Linda Adams

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Linda Adams

Linda Adams is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Linda Adams works at Family & Children's Services in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Linda Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alternative Pain Care Inc
    2325 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 712-4301
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Linda Adams

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578907101
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Adams works at Family & Children's Services in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Linda Adams’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Linda Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

