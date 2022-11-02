See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Linda Bailey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Linda Bailey, FNP

Linda Bailey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Linda Bailey works at Cvs in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Linda Bailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cvs
    6015 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 389-2727
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 02, 2022
    I had the opportunity to meet with Linda Bailey recently. She was very through and identified why I had been experiencing fast heartbeat and high anxiety. After making a change to a med I had been taking for years I felt 100% better within 2 weeks. She is a former combat nurse and I definitely recommend her.
    David Bonewell — Nov 02, 2022
    About Linda Bailey, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447658448
    Linda Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    14 patients have reviewed Linda Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

