See All Psychologists in Coral Springs, FL
Linda Berlin, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Linda Berlin, PSY

Psychology
1.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Linda Berlin, PSY is a Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Linda Berlin works at Linda Berlin Psy.d & Psychologica in Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Berlin Psy.d & Psychologica
    1890 N University Dr Ste 215, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 227-2700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Linda Berlin?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Linda Berlin, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Linda Berlin, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Linda Berlin to family and friends

Linda Berlin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Linda Berlin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Linda Berlin, PSY.

About Linda Berlin, PSY

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942306139
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Linda Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Linda Berlin works at Linda Berlin Psy.d & Psychologica in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Linda Berlin’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Linda Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Berlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Linda Berlin, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.