Linda Clark, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Linda Clark, NP

Linda Clark, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport Beach, CA. 

Linda Clark works at Linda Clark, NP, Nursing Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Linda Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Clark, NP, Nursing Inc.
    4630 Campus Dr Ste 112, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 247-6546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Linda Clark, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952491797
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Clark, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Clark accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Linda Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Clark works at Linda Clark, NP, Nursing Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Linda Clark’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Linda Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

