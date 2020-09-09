Linda Dennis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linda Dennis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Linda Dennis, FNP
Linda Dennis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD.
Linda Dennis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Linda Dennis' Office Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Clinical Center8860 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 210, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (301) 957-0372
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Dennis?
Great! Nurse practitioner Dennis is warm and caring. She has been taking care of my mother who has multiple problems. She has been compassionate and eduting us a lot about disease management and self care
About Linda Dennis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437674850
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Dennis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Dennis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Dennis works at
4 patients have reviewed Linda Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.