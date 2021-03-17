See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN

Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Linda Desruisseau-Revis works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
4.2 (85)
View Profile
Jennifer Hanle, MSN
Jennifer Hanle, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Linda Desruisseau-Revis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-8871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Linda Desruisseau-Revis?

    Mar 17, 2021
    I highly recommend Linda. I had a telehealth appointment for the first time with her today and felt so good under her care. Linda is a friendly and helpful doctor. She makes you feel heard and prescribes medicine in a helpful way. If you are looking for a nurse practitioner at diagnostic clinic/ somewhere that takes Florida Blue Blue Select Health insurance, LINDA DESRUISSEAU REVIS is your go-to healthcare provider.
    Working Woman E. Rock — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Linda Desruisseau-Revis to family and friends

    Linda Desruisseau-Revis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Linda Desruisseau-Revis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN.

    About Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912459728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Desruisseau-Revis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Desruisseau-Revis works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Linda Desruisseau-Revis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Linda Desruisseau-Revis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Desruisseau-Revis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Desruisseau-Revis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Desruisseau-Revis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.