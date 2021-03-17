Linda Desruisseau-Revis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Desruisseau-Revis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Linda. I had a telehealth appointment for the first time with her today and felt so good under her care. Linda is a friendly and helpful doctor. She makes you feel heard and prescribes medicine in a helpful way. If you are looking for a nurse practitioner at diagnostic clinic/ somewhere that takes Florida Blue Blue Select Health insurance, LINDA DESRUISSEAU REVIS is your go-to healthcare provider.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912459728
