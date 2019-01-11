Dr. Eberth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Eberth, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Eberth, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Eberth works at
Locations
Bonnie Silverman, LCSW12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 416, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 314-1858
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She changed my life. I came to her with crippling anxiety. She was so helpful in my recovery and teaching my coping techniques. I’m forever grateful for meeting Dr. Eberth.
About Dr. Linda Eberth, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083736250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberth works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberth.
