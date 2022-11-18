Linda Ekert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Ekert, NP
Overview of Linda Ekert, NP
Linda Ekert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Smithtown, NY.
Women's Health Professionals48 Route 25A Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best, I’ve been seeing her half my life and through having all my kids. She is kind, patient, listens and very knowledgeable.
About Linda Ekert, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245347822
Linda Ekert accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Ekert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Linda Ekert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Ekert.
