Linda Ekert, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Linda Ekert, NP

Linda Ekert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Smithtown, NY. 

Linda Ekert works at OB/GYN Specialties, A Division of Square Care Medical Group in Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Linda Ekert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Professionals
    48 Route 25A Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 862-3800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2022
    She’s the best, I’ve been seeing her half my life and through having all my kids. She is kind, patient, listens and very knowledgeable.
    Caramia66 — Nov 18, 2022
    About Linda Ekert, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245347822
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Ekert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Ekert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Ekert works at OB/GYN Specialties, A Division of Square Care Medical Group in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Linda Ekert’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Linda Ekert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Ekert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Ekert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Ekert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

