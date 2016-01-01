See All Clinical Psychologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Ewing works at Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
    Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 624-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC Health Plan

    About Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770566887
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Hospital Medical Center, Washington, Dc
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ewing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewing works at Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ewing’s profile.

    Dr. Ewing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

