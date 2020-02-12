Linda Falkner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Falkner, LMHC
Overview
Linda Falkner, LMHC is a Counselor in Brandon, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Locations
- 1 1109 N Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 662-4214
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great place. She really helped me. Highly recommend.
About Linda Falkner, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174646020
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Falkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Linda Falkner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Falkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Falkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Falkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.