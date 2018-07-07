See All Physicians Assistants in Falls Church, VA
Linda Firth, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Linda Firth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Falls Church, VA. 

Linda Firth works at Virginia Health Center in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Health Center, LLC
    513 W Broad St Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 940-0000

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Linda Firth, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477690832
Frequently Asked Questions

Linda Firth, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Firth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Linda Firth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Linda Firth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Linda Firth works at Virginia Health Center in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Linda Firth’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Linda Firth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Firth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Firth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Firth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

