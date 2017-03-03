See All Clinical Psychologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Southfield, MI. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 600, Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 827-7676

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Linda Forsberg, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619123320
