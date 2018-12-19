Dr. Linda Frantom, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Frantom, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Frantom, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Frantom works at
Locations
Linda Frantom3243 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 119, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 268-7790
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frantom?
This is a FANTASTIC counselor. I highly recommend her. Amazingly helpful, using a multitude of modalities.
About Dr. Linda Frantom, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frantom accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frantom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frantom works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frantom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frantom.
