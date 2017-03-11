See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Linda Galanos, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Linda Galanos, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Linda Galanos, NP

Linda Galanos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Linda Galanos works at Medical Clinic at Casa in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gladys Field, APRN
Gladys Field, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Meiselman, NP
Mary Meiselman, NP
1.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center.

Linda Galanos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic At Casa
    100 Casa St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 242-0614
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Linda Galanos?

    Mar 11, 2017
    Linda is both knowledgeable and caring. Known her for many years and appreciate the level of care my family receives from her.
    Rollie in San Luis Obispo, CA — Mar 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Linda Galanos, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Linda Galanos, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Linda Galanos to family and friends

    Linda Galanos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Linda Galanos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Linda Galanos, NP.

    About Linda Galanos, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548428949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Galanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Galanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Galanos works at Medical Clinic at Casa in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Linda Galanos’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Linda Galanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Galanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Galanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Galanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Linda Galanos, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.