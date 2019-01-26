Dr. Grays accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Grays, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Grays, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
- 1 741 Piedmont Ave NE Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 892-3040
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grays was my first therapist and she was fantastic! I had a great experience talking to her, and felt comfortable and like she was approachable. I would recommend her to anyone dealing with anxiety or depression.
About Dr. Linda Grays, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033265541
Frequently Asked Questions
