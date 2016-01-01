Linda Gullatte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Gullatte, LPC
Overview
Linda Gullatte, LPC is a Counselor in Lewisville, TX.
Linda Gullatte works at
Locations
-
1
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Gullatte?
About Linda Gullatte, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699912220
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Gullatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Gullatte works at
Linda Gullatte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Gullatte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Gullatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Gullatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.