Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine.

Dr. Khoshaba works at Natural Endocrinology Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Endocrinology Specialists
    7500 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste A109, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 585-4010
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acupuncture
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Acne
Acupuncture
Adrenal Gland Diseases

Acne Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dr Khoshaba is kind, caring and compassionate. She listens to your symptoms and helps you come up with a plan to correct them through natural medicine. She cares about each of her patients and knows the health history you discussed. She's always responsive, so the person with the negative review must have been having a bad day!!! Amazing doctor who will always be my endocrinologist!
Christina Brown — Aug 06, 2022
About Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Assyrian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215280870
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Western Ontario
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Linda Khoshaba, NMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khoshaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khoshaba works at Natural Endocrinology Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Khoshaba’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshaba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshaba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoshaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoshaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

