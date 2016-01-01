Overview of Linda Lohnes, APRN

Linda Lohnes, APRN is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.



Linda Lohnes works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.