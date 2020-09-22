Dr. McElroy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda McElroy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda McElroy, PHD is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL.

Locations
- 1 2233 NW 41st St Ste 200F, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 378-5278
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great therapist! Very trustworthy. Have seen her for years.
About Dr. Linda McElroy, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1912164344
Dr. McElroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McElroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.