Linda McKay, LCSW
Overview
Linda McKay, LCSW is a Counselor in Monument, CO.
Locations
- 1 153 Washington St, Monument, CO 80132 Directions (719) 488-0402
Ratings & Reviews
Linda McKay saved my life. When I started seeing Linda as a 14 year old I had experienced a trauma I had not yet told anyone about. After about a year of seeing her, I opened up to her and finally shared my "secret". Linda then helped me through the hardest years of my life, having to deal with the trauma I experienced. Although people once thought I would never be able to have a normal life or hold down a full time job, I am now thriving and know it is due to the hard work and dedication Linda put into helping me through my pain and giving me tools to cope through my stress and anxiety. Now at age 27 I do not need to see her regularly, however if I get triggered or have an anxiety flare up she always works me in to help me work through my emotions, so I can recognize and process them. I had tried many counselors before Linda and no one ever got through to me. I am so lucky to have found Linda and I know she is one of the reasons I did not commit suicide. 100% would recommend.
About Linda McKay, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1841398393
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Linda McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda McKay.
