See All Counselors in Monument, CO
Linda McKay, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Linda McKay, LCSW

Counseling
4.1 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Linda McKay, LCSW is a Counselor in Monument, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    153 Washington St, Monument, CO 80132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 488-0402

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Linda McKay?

Jul 04, 2020
Linda McKay saved my life. When I started seeing Linda as a 14 year old I had experienced a trauma I had not yet told anyone about. After about a year of seeing her, I opened up to her and finally shared my "secret". Linda then helped me through the hardest years of my life, having to deal with the trauma I experienced. Although people once thought I would never be able to have a normal life or hold down a full time job, I am now thriving and know it is due to the hard work and dedication Linda put into helping me through my pain and giving me tools to cope through my stress and anxiety. Now at age 27 I do not need to see her regularly, however if I get triggered or have an anxiety flare up she always works me in to help me work through my emotions, so I can recognize and process them. I had tried many counselors before Linda and no one ever got through to me. I am so lucky to have found Linda and I know she is one of the reasons I did not commit suicide. 100% would recommend.
— Jul 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Linda McKay, LCSW
How would you rate your experience with Linda McKay, LCSW?
  • Likelihood of recommending Linda McKay to family and friends

Linda McKay's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Linda McKay

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Linda McKay, LCSW.

About Linda McKay, LCSW

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841398393
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Linda McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Linda McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda McKay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Linda McKay, LCSW?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.