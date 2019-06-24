Linda Miller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linda Miller, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Linda Miller, FNP
Linda Miller, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from University of Buffalo and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Linda Miller works at
Linda Miller's Office Locations
The Pulmonary Group Of WNY100 College Pkwy Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8863
7165842 Snyder Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 631-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Republic Insurance
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Linda is an Awesome NP and Primary Care Physician. She is so attentive, kind, and caring. She offers plenty of time during your visit, answers questions, and provides a great post visit plan. All of her patients are so lucky to have her.
About Linda Miller, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679530208
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Hosp-Suny
- University of Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Linda Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.