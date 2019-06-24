See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamsville, NY
Linda Miller, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Linda Miller, FNP

Linda Miller, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from University of Buffalo and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

Linda Miller works at The Pulmonary Group Of Western New York in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Linda Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Pulmonary Group Of WNY
    100 College Pkwy Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-8863
  2. 2
    716
    5842 Snyder Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-8863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
  • Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Diabetes
Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Linda Miller, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679530208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Hosp-Suny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Miller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Linda Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

