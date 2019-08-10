See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Linda Olivere, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Linda Olivere, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Linda Olivere works at David Estock MD in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David S. Estock M.d. P.A.
    1403 Foulk Rd Ste 105, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 479-0100
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Aug 10, 2019
    Linda is excellent. Extremely knowledgeable, kind, patient, really listens to her patients, insightful, cares about the welfare of her patients. I have been going to her for many years and always happy with my quality of care.
    Cindy Snyder New Castle, Delaware — Aug 10, 2019
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1487851846
    Linda Olivere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Olivere accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Linda Olivere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Olivere works at David Estock MD in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Linda Olivere’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Linda Olivere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Olivere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Olivere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Olivere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

