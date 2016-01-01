See All Nurse Midwives in Augusta, GA
Linda Randolph, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Linda Randolph, CNM

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Linda Randolph, CNM

Linda Randolph, CNM is a Midwife in Augusta, GA. 

Linda Randolph works at Surgery Center of Columbia County in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Linda Randolph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Center of Columbia County
    4300 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Linda Randolph?

    Photo: Linda Randolph, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Linda Randolph, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Linda Randolph to family and friends

    Linda Randolph's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Linda Randolph

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Linda Randolph, CNM.

    About Linda Randolph, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902279706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Randolph, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Randolph works at Surgery Center of Columbia County in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Linda Randolph’s profile.

    Linda Randolph has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Randolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.