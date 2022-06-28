See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Reston, VA
Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reston, VA. 

Dr. Ritchie works at Center for Life Strategies in Reston, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reston Office
    1800 Michael Faraday Dr Ste 201, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-6311
  2. 2
    Reston Office
    11710 Plaza America Dr Ste 200, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-6311
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Arlington office
    3801 Fairfax Dr Ste 61, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-6311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Jun 28, 2022
    I found Dr. Ritchie when I was at rock bottom of my contamination OCD and anxiety in October 2021, and within 7 months I was cured of 99.9% of my symptoms! Since childhood, I had severe fear of vomit that prevented me from living my life, and I was projecting it onto my children. I lived in fear of myself or my children getting sick and vomiting. This translated into OCD--avoiding saying certain words, avoiding lots of place and people, avoiding driving on the highway in fear I or my kids would be sick in the car, etc. We were handwashing to the point of cracked, bleeding hands. When my child started checking expiration dates and asking for reassurance of cleanliness, and I knew I HAD to get help. I had seen a therapist before, and it numbed my symptoms, but I truly believed I would never be able to live a mentally healthy adult life, free of my OCD chains. Then I met Dr. Ritchie, and I'm not exaggerating, she changed my life! Through CBT, hypnosis, and EFT, I can finally truly LIVE!
    Free from OCD — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730238213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • DeWitt Army Community Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • East Tennessee State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Ritchie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

