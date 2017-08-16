Dr. Linda Rosen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Rosen, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Rosen, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Nanuet, NY.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
1
Dr. Linda Rosen, PsyD55 Old Turnpike Rd Ste 601, Nanuet, NY 10954 Directions (845) 558-1889
2
Dr. Linda Rosen, PsyD1000D Lake St, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (845) 558-1889Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My interaction with Dr. Rosen was very positive. It changed my life very positively. I highly recommend her if you are results oriented and want to move through you issues and in to a better life.
About Dr. Linda Rosen, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184761629
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.