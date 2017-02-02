See All Clinical Psychologists in Tucson, AZ
Linda Sampliner, EDD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Linda Sampliner, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. 

Linda Sampliner works at Magali Hoy-nielsen Pllc in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magali Hoy-nielsen Pllc
    6650 N Oracle Rd Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 877-3337
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Feb 02, 2017
    I have been seeing Linda for 15 years and would not be here today. She is amazing and kind hearted. She is very professional but at the same time very warm and caring. She knows how to get you talking and thinking of what bothering you ands gets you talking and thinking about what who don't want to but what you need to process in your mind to begin healing. She is awesome and I plan on staying as long as she is in practice.
    Tucson, AZ — Feb 02, 2017
    About Linda Sampliner, EDD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093897571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Sampliner, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Sampliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Sampliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Sampliner works at Magali Hoy-nielsen Pllc in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Linda Sampliner’s profile.

    Linda Sampliner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Sampliner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Sampliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Sampliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

