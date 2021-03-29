Dr. Shope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Shope, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Shope, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Shope works at
Locations
Integrated Treatment Solutions LLC1503 Mcdaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-7611
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shope helped me navigate the difficult terrain with my teenage daughter many years ago as I went through a divorce. She was kind and understanding and gave me such insight in how to effective parent and support my child. She was extremely knowledgeable and professional in every way and will always be grateful for her help. My daughter is an adult now and is doing quite well. Thank you, Dr. Shope.
About Dr. Linda Shope, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134182090
Dr. Shope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shope works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.