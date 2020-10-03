See All Counselors in Tulsa, OK
Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2615 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-9444

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 03, 2020
Linda is an extraordinary therapist. The bad reviews are likely from parents who were guilty and lost their custody cases. She got me out of a dark place 10 years ago, where my father was manipulating me while physically and emotionally abusing me. She saw through this and saved me. She’s great at analyzing cases and is a compassionate person that you can always count on. Will always recommend, especially in divorce cases. It’s not easy to mediate between parents.
AAK — Oct 03, 2020
Photo: Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC
About Linda Van Valkenburg, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700817459
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Linda Van Valkenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

16 patients have reviewed Linda Van Valkenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

