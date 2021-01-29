Dr. Vanderlaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linda Vanderlaan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Vanderlaan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corona, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1451 Rimpau Ave Ste 209, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 279-7099
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderlaan?
Been going to Dr. Vanderlaan for about 2 and half years, she has helped me tremendous, if you are willing to work on yourself, she will get you to the goals that will be beneficial for yourself down the road.
About Dr. Linda Vanderlaan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477715522
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderlaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderlaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderlaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderlaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.