Linda Vu

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (2)
Overview

Linda Vu is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Linda Vu works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of New Mexico Hospitals
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-3189
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2022
    My husband and I have been sitting here talking about Dr. Vu. Because we have had to search for more answers to his condition,conditions.?? But he says that his visits with her have been the most professional and not embarrassing. That when he walked out of there he felt cared about. But unfortunately he still doesn't know exactly what is going on.
    Sandra Lewallen — May 26, 2022
    Photo: Linda Vu
    About Linda Vu

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740709542
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Linda Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
