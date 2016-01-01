Linda West accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda West, FNP
Overview of Linda West, FNP
Linda West, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY.
Linda West's Office Locations
Hometown Health Centers1044 State St, Schenectady, NY 12307 Directions (518) 370-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Linda West, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467010033
Linda West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.