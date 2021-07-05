See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Linda Wilson, PA-C

Travel Medicine
5.0 (4)
Linda Wilson, PA-C is a Travel Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Linda Wilson works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown
    2505 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

5.0
Jul 05, 2021
Dr Wilson is an extremely caring and thorough health care provider. On my video visit she was so thorough and caring.I’ve been to so many doctors and on so many appointments and no one has prescribed Pepcid. For the first time in over 2 years my right arm is clearing up and the new rash spots have gone away. Again I cannot say enough good things about Linda Wilson PA
David — Jul 05, 2021
About Linda Wilson, PA-C

  • Travel Medicine
  • English
  • 1831223676
Linda Wilson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Linda Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Linda Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Linda Wilson works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Linda Wilson’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Linda Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

