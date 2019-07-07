Lindsay Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Allen, PA-C
Lindsay Allen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kalamazoo, MI.
Lindsay Allen works at
Bronson Primary Care Partners - 9th Street5973 Beatrice Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 286-7110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Caring...thorough...professional. Takes the time to listen and listens to her patients. There is no better PA-C practicing in the area.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Lindsay Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Allen works at
6 patients have reviewed Lindsay Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.