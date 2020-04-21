Lindsay Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Black, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lindsay Black, ARNP
Lindsay Black, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL.
Lindsay Black works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lindsay Black's Office Locations
-
1
The Medical Group Of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Black?
Lindsay has been my PCP for two years. She is so wonderful. I was very sad when I discovered that she wasn't in Jupiter anymore. I found her when she left the Jupiter practice, and now see her at Stuart Family Practice. I love the new office, and it is closer to my home. I trust her, and am happy that I can still see her regularly.
About Lindsay Black, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992158182
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Black works at
8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.