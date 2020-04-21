See All Nurse Practitioners in Jupiter, FL
Lindsay Black, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Black, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lindsay Black, ARNP

Lindsay Black, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL. 

Lindsay Black works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Lindsay Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Group Of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lindsay Black?

Apr 21, 2020
Lindsay has been my PCP for two years. She is so wonderful. I was very sad when I discovered that she wasn't in Jupiter anymore. I found her when she left the Jupiter practice, and now see her at Stuart Family Practice. I love the new office, and it is closer to my home. I trust her, and am happy that I can still see her regularly.
— Apr 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lindsay Black, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Black, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Black to family and friends

Lindsay Black's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lindsay Black

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Black, ARNP.

About Lindsay Black, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992158182
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lindsay Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lindsay Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lindsay Black works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Lindsay Black’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lindsay Black, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.