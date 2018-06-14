Lindsay Bright, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Bright, NP
Overview of Lindsay Bright, NP
Lindsay Bright, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Lindsay Bright works at
Lindsay Bright's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Plastic Surgery3404 NAVAJO DR, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 624-0021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Associates in Plastic Surgery4220 Ocoee St N Ste A, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 624-0021
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Bright?
I see Lindsay every time I have an appointment at Dr. Williams' office. She is so delightful!!! She is ALWAYS smiling and makes you feel like you are in good hands. She answers any questions you have, and it's obvious your well-being is her #1 concern.
About Lindsay Bright, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619480399
Education & Certifications
- Southern Adventist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Bright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Bright accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsay Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Bright works at
Lindsay Bright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.