Lindsay Courson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lindsay Courson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gainesville, FL. 

Lindsay Courson works at HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 210, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-3583
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Was very thorough, kind, and most informative during my visit. She made me very comfortable and was more than capable to formulate a plan of treatment for me. I look forward to seeing her again on any visits I may have to O.I. In G’ville.
    Keith T. — Mar 08, 2022
    Photo: Lindsay Courson, PA-C
    About Lindsay Courson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366741613
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Courson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Courson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Courson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Courson works at HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Lindsay Courson’s profile.

    Lindsay Courson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Courson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Courson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Courson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

